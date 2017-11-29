Rob Zombie Narrating Documentary About Charles Manson

David A. Beloff/Getty Images

Rob Zombie is narrating a new documentary about notorious cult leader and convicted murderer Charles Manson. You can watch a trailer for the film, titled Charles Manson: The Final Words, now on YouTube.

Manson, who died on earlier this month at age 83, was imprisoned in 1971 for orchestrating the deaths of seven people in 1969, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate Polanski. He also had a disturbing connection to the music world, having claimed that the murders were motivated by The Beatles‘ White Album, which he interpreted as a warning of an apocalyptic race war.

Manson also at one time lived with Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson. His name inspired Marilyn Manson‘s stage name.

Charles Manson: The Final Words premieres this Sunday, December 3 on Reelz.

