Rise Against and AFI are hitting the road together this Summer !
By stino
|
Mar 27, 2018 @ 2:18 PM

Rise Against is hitting the road. The Chicago band is teaming up with AFI and special guests Anti-Flag to rock across the North American continent for a summer tour.

The trek is scheduled to kick off in Canada, with Rise Against playing the 77 Montreal festival in Montreal on July 27 before heading to Toronto with AFI and Anti-Flag on July 28.

Along the way, Rise Against will hit up their hometown of Chicago to open for Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8. The tour wraps up Sept. 30 in Irvine, CA. See the dates

