RIP Gord Downie

The grim reaper is back at it again. While the world still mourns the loss of Tom Petty from earlier this month, another talented musician was tragically taken too young and too hip.

Gord Downie, lead vocalist of the Canadian rock band “The Tragically Hip”, lost his battle with brain cancer just four days ago. He was diagnosed in December of 2015, and the band decided to go on tour one last time in the summer of 2016 as a way of coping with the diagnosis. He was only 53.

If you’re unfamiliar with “The Tragically Hip”, they’re kind of like the Canadian version of R.E.M., except with better lyrics, and they rock way harder.

May he rest in peace.