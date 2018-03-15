RIP Geoffery

With Toys R’ Us closing, we’re thinking about buying the intellectual property rights to Geoffrey.  As the new WIIL ROCK mascot, we think he’ll prefer the sounds of Disturbed and Death Punch over the non-stop dinging and binging of all of those damn toys.  The marketing tagline will also be included in the deal… “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a WIIL ROCK kid!”

Got any memories to share about Toys R’ Us?  Is there one particular toy you remember getting at the now defunct store?

I remember buying a TurboGraphics 16 with Christmas money… then returning it 2 days later because it wasn’t very good.

Image result for turbo graphics 16

Share your toy story with me! Email stu@95wiilrock.com.

