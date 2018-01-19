Report: Trent Reznor Files Restraining Order Against Neighbor

Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Trent Reznor has filed a restraining order against his neighbor, TMZ reports.

According to documents obtained by the gossip site, a judge ordered the neighbor to stay at least 10 yards away from the Nine Inch Nails frontman and his family, as well as any employees working at the house.

In the docs, Reznor reportedly claims the neighbor has been increasingly harassing him and his family over the past six months, and once told a friend leaving the house that “Satan” was after the musician.

A court hearing is reportedly scheduled for next month.

