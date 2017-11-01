Report: Evanescence’s Amy Lee Wins $1 Million-Plus Court Settlement — With One Hitch

Credit: P.R. Brown

Evanescence frontperson Amy Lee reportedly won more than a million dollars in a lawsuit against her management company — sort of.

Lee’s former management company filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the singer last year for unpaid commissions and fees, eventually lowering the figure to $335,000, according to TMZ. An arbitrator eventually ruled that she only owed the company $4,863.66.

Lee reportedly fought the management company to recoup her legal fees in the case. The judge agreed with Amy and awarded her $1,036,773.68.

There is a catch, though, according to the gossip website. The money all goes to pay her legal expenses — including $885,000 in attorney fees and $72,000 for an expert witness.

Evanescence currently on a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, Synthesis, backed by a full orchestra.

