Report: Courtney Love To Testify On Behalf Of Frances Bean In Kurt Cobain Guitar Ownership Battle

Last year, word came that Frances Bean Cobain and her estranged husband, Isaiah Silva, were arguing over ownership of Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E guitar, which the late Nirvana frontman famously played during the band’s MTV Unplugged performance. Well, the ex-couple is still fighting about it — and now, mom is getting involved.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Frances plans to call her mom Courtney Love as a witness to testify about the guitar, which Silva claims Frances gave him as a wedding present in 2014. The guitar is estimated to be worth more than a million bucks. Frances denies giving Silva the instrument, and is demanding its return.

Last year, Courtney told TMZ that the guitar is a “treasured heirloom of the family,” and described Silva’s relationship with her daughter as “very dangerous and toxic.”

In addition to Courtney’s testimony, The Blast reports that Frances will also provide evidence that includes pictures of the guitar, receipts for its purchase, and text message from Silva to an unnamed third party.

Frances and Silva broke up in March of 2016.