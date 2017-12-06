Report: Chester Bennington Autopsy Reveals Small Amounts Of Alcohol And Ecstasy

ABC/Randy Holmes

Chester Bennington‘s autopsy and toxicology results show that the late Linkin Park frontman had small amounts of alcohol and ecstasy in his system when he died, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

On July 20, Bennington was found dead hanging from a bedroom door in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. He was 41.

Bennington had struggled with substance abuse and depression throughout his life. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Bennington’s Dead by Sunrise band mate Ryan Shucksays that a month prior to his death, Chester had been sober for six months.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

UPDATE

Although Bennington’s blood initially did test positive for ecstacy, the coroner concluded that he was not under the influence of any drugs at the time of his death, based on two other tests.