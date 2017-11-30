Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Second Band Together California Wildfire Benefit Concert

Credit: Steve Keros

Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the second Band Together Bay Area benefit concert in support of those affected by the recent Northern California wildfires. The show takes place December 14 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The first Band Together concert was held November 9 in SF’s AT&T Park, and was headlined by Metallica. Other artists who performed included Dead & Company, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Rancid, G-Eazy and Raphael Saadiq.

As with the first show, proceeds from the second Band Together concert will be donated to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, which supports low-income and vulnerable communities impacted by the fires.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. PT via BandTogetherBayArea.org.

