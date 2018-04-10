Reaper Repurcussions

These ladies seem to have handled the Carolina Reaper better than this guy. A 37-year-old man suffered from ‘Thunderclap Headaches’ after popping this pepper, the story from Gizmodo;

Immediately after eating the pepper, he started dry heaving. Then he felt excruciating neck pain that soon radiated throughout his entire head. For the next several days, he would experience short but incredibly painful bursts of head pain known as thunderclap headaches. The episodes got so bad that he eventually visited the ER. …several of his arteries did appear to narrow significantly, a condition called reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS). RCVS is known to cause thunderclap headaches, and can be brought on by reactions to drugs, including cocaine and certain antidepressants. No case of RCVS has ever been associated with pepper-eating, but the main ingredient that accounts for a pepper’s spiciness—capsaicin—is known to interact with our blood vessels, either by constricting or dilating them, the doctors noted.

I’ve never consumed one of these peppers, nor I do have any urge to do so. I like spicy things; Tabasco, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken sandwich, the salsa at the Mexican restaurant you have to ask for specifically, but I don’t want to eat that pepper. Perhaps if it was part of a larger flavor profile.

Have you ever eaten a Reaper? If not, what’s the hottest thing you’ve ever eaten? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.