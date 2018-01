Some rare early recordings from Nirvana recently surfaced on the good ol’ inter-webs.

The demos were shared by an old friend of Cobain’s by the name of John Purkey. Among the demos, include early versions of tracks such as “Floyd the Barber”, “Paper Cuts” and “Downer”.

Some of these demos don’t sound so different from the finished product, but others definitely sound like they went thru some changes. Take a listen!