Ralphie May, Dead at 45

Sad news from the comedy world…
BREAKING: Comedian Ralphie May Has Died #RIP https://t.co/uXB6HGbQAp
— TMZ (@TMZ) October 6, 2017
“TMZ has learned Ralphie died at a private residence in Vegas Friday morning. We’re told he had been battling pneumonia for 6 weeks and died of cardiac arrest.”
We’d often feature Mr. May as the Road Rage Hour Comedian. We send thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.
One of his peers has shared thoughts already…
Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid
— Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017