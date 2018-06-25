Rage Against the Sour

Courtesy of Roadrunner Records

Stone Sour has announced a deluxe version of their 2017 album Hyrograd. The 28-track collection will be released on August 31.

On the deluxe Hydrograd album, you’ll find a host of b-sides, including the previously unreleased track “Burn One Turn One,” which is now available for digital download. It also features a batch of live tracks, as well as covers of Soundgarden‘s “Outshined,”Rage Against the Machine‘s “Bombtrack” and Van Halen‘s “Unchained.”

The original Hydrograd spawned the singles “Song #3,” “Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song is Dumb & So Am I)” and “St. Marie.”

Stone Sour is currently on tour in Europe, and they’ll return to the U.S. to support Ozzy Osbourne on the metal legend’s North American No More Tours 2 trek, beginning August 30 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor is also working with his other band, Slipknot, on a new album, due out sometime in 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.