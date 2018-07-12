Rage Against The Machine Files Cease And Desist Order Against UK Politician Over Podcast Name

ABC/Randy Holmes

Earlier this year, right-wing U.K. politician Nigel Farage started a podcast called Farage Against the Machine. Naturally, that did not sit well with the members of the not at all right-wing Rage Against the Machine, and the band’s lawyer has now sent a cease and desist order to Farage.

The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, accuses Farage’s show of “brazenly and unlawfully exploit[ing] our client’s name and logo.”

“RATM has publicly denounced the type of right-wing ideology you espouse for decades. In fact, that has been an integral part of the band’s identity and purpose,” the letter reads. “Your anti-immigrant rhetoric, lack of social compassion and barely disguised racism and xenophobia are the antithesis of what RATM stands for.”

The letter demands that Farage stop using Rage’s “name and logo,” change the podcast’s title, and “find some other target to troll.”

“We suggest President Trump,” it reads.

Rage Against the Machine last played a show in 2011. In 2016, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk formed a new band called Prophets of Rage alongside rappers Chuck D and B-Real.

