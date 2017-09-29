Questionable Hit?

Was this hit from Danny Trevathan dirty pool? Check it out and let us know if you think he should a face fine or punishment.
Ian Rapoport says the NFL in checking it out…
#Bears LB Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams is being reviewed for a possible suspension, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017
The turds at Barstool Sports didn’t like it…
Don’t let Danny Trevathan play the rest of the season for this garbage pic.twitter.com/Vf820PRPTP
— Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 29, 2017