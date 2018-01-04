Put Down the Pipe, Call your Congressman!

It’s easy to blame the cops, the Department of Justice, or local leaders, but to me, the real problem with Marijuana reform is in Congress. You may have seen the story today about AG Sessions rescinding an Obama-era law making it easier for states to legalize weed.

Most on the internet were quick to condemn Sessions, however, all this guy was doing was enforcing current law. If people are pissed, calls need to be made to their elected officials to officially change the law. The same argument holds true for police; all they do is enforce laws. Here’s the story from the AP;

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California.

President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. Instead of the previous lenient-federal-enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will instead let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.

I support legalization of almost everything…EVERYTHING. Gangs get rich from the drug game, which is essentially the same problem America was confronted with during prohibition. The lessons learned from prohibition aren’t being remembered and we’re again down the same path, innocent people murdered and the murderers getting rich. We’d also see fewer overdose deaths if you bought heroin from Walgreens as opposed to Shady Greg who may be cutting dope with deadly ingredients. Got any thoughts on the issue? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.