Pumpkins…Reunited! Kinda

The reunited Smashing Pumpkins — well, 75% reunited, anyway — played their first public show Wednesday night at the intimate Troubadour club in Los Angeles. Despite a strict no-phone policy, footage from the concert still surfaced on social media.

The gig marked the first time original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin had played a full show together in nearly 20 years.

In addition to playing the hits — including performances of “Today,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” and “1979,” according to Setlist.fm — the Pumpkins invited AFI‘s Davey Havok onstage to cover the Joy Division song “Transmission.”

Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin’s reunion trek, dubbed the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, will officially begin July 12 in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported, original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not involved in the reunion.

