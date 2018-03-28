What do you think they’d find while probing Uranus? Hamster? Remote Control? Susan B. Anthony dollar?

The idea is to determine what the planets are made of, get an idea of the atmospheric composition, and take lots of fantastic photographs, too.

Researchers hope to study the weather and overall climate of the planets, while determining how they fit into the overall makeup of our Solar System.

Both Uranus and Neptune still hold many secrets yet to be revealed, and the proposed missions would include both flybys and an orbiter that would send an atmospheric probe to Uranus in order to sample its gasses and detect elements.