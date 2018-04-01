POP EVIL – V.I.P. & autographed guitar auction!

All proceeds from the auction go to Breast Fest at Austin’s on Saturday, April 21.

BREASTFEST 9 – Featuring: Modern Day Romeos, Gina Gonzalez and The Wingmen, Heather Lynn Horton.

Get all the event info here: http://www.fuelroom.com/?event_id=8159005

Winning Bid Receives:

2 Tickets To Pop Evil at HOB on Thursday 4/5 (Early Show – Pop Evil goes on stage at 7:25pm)

2 Studio East Passes to sit on the VIP Couch for Pop Evil acoustic on Thursday 4/5

1 Autographed Guitar signed by members of Pop Evil.

E-mail your bid to: Tom@95wiilrock.com

The auction closes at 9:30am on Wednesday 4/4/18.

CURRENT HIGH BID: Tom – $200