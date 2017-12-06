Pop Evil Expands 2018 Tour; Reveals New Album Track List

Credit: Steve Sergent

Pop Evil has added a new series of tour dates to their 2018 trek in support of their forthcoming self-titled album. Stops include February 18 in Des Moines, Iowa, February 20 in Omaha, Nebraska, March 30 in Louisville, Kentucky, April 5 in Chicago and April 7 in Columbus, Ohio. Visit PopEvil.com for ticket info.

The extensive headlining tour begins Valentine’s Day with a home-state show in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and will conclude with the newly added Columbus date. Pop Evil will also play a variety of festivals in the spring, including Carolina Rebellion and Fort Rock.

Along with the new dates, Pop Evil has also unveiled the track list for their new album, due out February 16. The album boasts 11 tracks, including the previously released single, “Waking Lions.”

Here’s the Pop Evil track list:

“Waking Lions”

“Colors Bleed”

“Ex Machina”

“Art of War”

“Be Legendary”

“Nothing but Thieves”

“A Crime to Remember”

“God’s Dam”

“When We Were Young”

“Birds of Prey”

“Rewind”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.