Pop Evil Earns Fifth Number-One Single With “Waking Lions”

Pop Evil is number one once more.

The Michigan rockers have topped the Mediabase Active Rock airplay chart for the fight time in their career thanks to their new single, “Waking Lions.”

“We are humbled to find out that ‘Waking Lions’ has gone to #1,” says frontman Leigh Kakaty in a statement. “It will never get old to see your band name on the top of the radio charts.”

“This song was written as a mission statement to never let fear lead the way,” he adds. “We continue to see how our music helps make a positive impact in our fan’s lives, which really is what it’s all about. Thank you to everyone involved in helping make this #1 happen!”

Pop Evil previously hit number one with the singles “Footsteps,” “Torn to Pieces,” “Deal with the Devil” and “Trenches.”

“Waking Lions” is the lead single from Pop Evil’s new, self-titled album. They’ll be touring in support of it this spring while opening for Poison and Cheap Trick.

