Freezin’ is the reason for the season! We’re jumping back in at the Polar Plunge 2018! With Emily pregnant, we convinced the new girl Stino and Eddie P. to plunge. The ‘P’ in Eddie P. stands for plunge!

If you can bring in some dough, we want you on our team! Got wealthy friends? Trust fund kid? Rich relatives? If you got access to high roller donators, join our team so we can crush the competition with our goodwill! Space is limited, email Eddie to see if a slot is still open.

Polar Plunge 2018 splashes Saturday, February 3rd at the Brat Stop. To make a donation now and to find out more about the fun that day, hit this. In addition to the plunging, there’s live music, raffles, food, and tons of fun.

Last year, 175 brave souls took the plunge. The best part? After their bodies returned to 98.6°F and the donations were tallied, they raised more than $63,000 for Special Olympics!

Thank you for supporting the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Your donation helps to support the 18 different Olympic-type sports offered year-round, as well as free healthcare screens to ensure optimal health and performance of Special Olympics athletes during competition. The outcome?

The opportunity for more 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities to experience joy, pride, and respect.

100% of your donation will benefit Special Olympics. Thank you again!