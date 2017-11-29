You Play, Too: Pearl Jam Unveils “Let’s Play Two” 8-Bit Computer Game

Republic Records

This year, Pearl Jam released a documentary titled Let’s Play Two, a concert film about the band’s two August 2016 shows at Wrigley Field, the home of Eddie Vedder‘s beloved Chicago Cubs. Now, you can play too, thanks to a new 8-bit computer game inspired by the movie.

In the game, you can pick one of Pearl Jam’s six members and make them try to hit home runs out of Wrigley. You can play it now via 8bitBaseball.PearlJam.com.

Let’s Play Two is available on Blu-ray and DVD now.