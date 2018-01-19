Pizza and Beer

What’s the best pizza/beer combo? Is there a pie that pairs well with a particular pilsner? Something dark that matches up with a certain deep dish?

This picture was taken the day the Tom and Emily Morning Show welcomed a pizza delivery driver to the studio. Dude brought an 18-pack and almost drank them all himself.

Give us some feedback! Email me, or check us out on Facebook. And oh yeah, due to new Facebook policy, whenever you see a post for us, leave 3 or 4 words in the comments or tag a few people. This should help us rise above the new algorithms. Thanks!