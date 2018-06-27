PISS is real!!! By Tom Kief | Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:09 AM A study says “pregnancy brain” is real, with 64% of expectant moms saying they struggle to find the right words to say. We knew it years ago when Tom’s co-host Lisa was knocked up. SHARE RELATED CONTENT #TomTube – Wednesday 6/27/18 FLOTD is Serena from Wilmette! Dave Grohl Reveals “The Best Opening Band” Foo Fighters Ever Had Vinnie Paul Wanted “Appetite For Destruction” Played At His Funeral; More Artists Pay Tribute 4:20 Hit of the Day: The Struts ‘Body Talks’ #TomTube – Tuesday 6/26/18