PISS is real!!!
By Tom Kief
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:09 AM

A study says “pregnancy brain” is real, with 64% of expectant moms saying they struggle to find the right words to say.

We knew it years ago when Tom’s co-host Lisa was knocked up.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#TomTube – Wednesday 6/27/18 FLOTD is Serena from Wilmette! Dave Grohl Reveals “The Best Opening Band” Foo Fighters Ever Had Vinnie Paul Wanted “Appetite For Destruction” Played At His Funeral; More Artists Pay Tribute 4:20 Hit of the Day: The Struts ‘Body Talks’ #TomTube – Tuesday 6/26/18
Comments