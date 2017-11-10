A Perfect Circle Is “Well Over The Midway Point” With New Album

Credit: Tim Cadiente

While on their fall U.S. tour, A Perfect Circle continues to work on their long-awaited fourth studio album, which will be their first since 2004’s eMOTIVe. Speaking with Billboard, guitarist Billy Howerdel says that the band is “well over the midway point” with the new album, and “still working.”

“I’ve got a studio on the road, and Maynard [James Keenan]’s still working and he’s still writing,” Howerdel says. “It’s tough on the road; I knew it was gonna be hard, but it’s been tougher than I thought it would be to get in a groove and keep going. But we’re about to have a stretch here in about a week when I think it’s going to be time to get a lot done.”

Our first preview of the new album arrived last month with the single “The Doomed,” one of 15 songs on which Howerdel says APC is working.

“From there we might cut away, but new things pop up all the time, too,” he says.

Howerdel also speaks about A Perfect Circle’s strict no-video and photo policy, which reportedly resulted in 60 people getting kicked out of the band’s recent show in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“I think at the end of the day it’s time to just disconnect for a second,” he says. “The videos that you take and for your own benefit, you put online — they look like s*** and they sound like s***. We’d rather you communicate this orally; let people know what you saw and how you felt. It’s much more powerful than giving a bad representation.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.