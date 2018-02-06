A Perfect Circle Announces New Album, “Eat The Elephant”; Listen To Track “TalkTalk” Now

Well, at least one Maynard James Keenan band will definitely be releasing a long-awaited new album in 2018. A Perfect Circle has announced that their fourth full-length studio outing is called Eat the Elephant, and will be released April 20.

Eat the Elephant features the previously released tracks “The Doomed” and “Disillusioned,” as well as a new song called “TalkTalk,” which you can listen to now on YouTube.

The new album is A Perfect Circle’s last album since 2004’s eMOTIVe. In a statement, Keenan says he’s “extremely excited” the band’s 14-year recording hiatus is over, but he’s even more pumped about the April 20 release date.

“I must…note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20,” he says. “May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.”

In addition to the new album, A Perfect Circle has announced a new batch of headlining tour dates, starting April 14 in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via APerfectCircle.com.

APC will also be playing a number of festival this spring, including Coachella, Rock on the Range and Rocklahoma, among others.

Here’s the Eat the Elephant track list:

“Eat the Elephant”

“Disillusioned”

“The Contrarian”

“The Doomed”

“So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”

“TalkTalk”

“By and Down the River”

“Delicious”

“DLB”

“Hourglass”

“Feathers”

“Get the Lead Out”

And here are A Perfect Circle’s headlining tour dates:

4/14 — Tucson, AZ, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

4/17 — Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre

4/18 — San Jose, CA, San Jose State University Events Center

5/22 — Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at the BJCC

