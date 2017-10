The Pepperidge Farm Remembers Meme is a thing because of Seth MacFarlane and Family Guy. MacFarlane must also remember one of his ‘jokes’ from 2013 at the Academy Awards.

Here he makes light about alleged serial assaulter/rapist Harvey Weinstein. He knew, she knew, the writers knew, the producers knew, Tina Fey knew. For an industry that prides itself as progressive, they seem to have a problem.

Below is a ‘joke’ from 30 Rock where Jackie Jormp-Jomp references Weinstein.