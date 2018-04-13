Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament streaming a new solo single

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is streaming a new solo single called “Safe In The Car”, which is the first preview he has offered fans of his new project Ament.

The tune featured vocals by St. Louis, MO singer/songwriter Angel Olsen and appearances by Ament’s bandmates Mike McCready and Matt Cameron.

“Stay tuned for more info on Ament’s forthcoming album, “Heaven/Hell”, reads a note on Pearl Jam’s website announcing the project. “Heaven/Hell” will mark the bassist’s third solo release,, following 2008’s “Tone” and 2012’s “While My Heart Beats.” Check out the song here