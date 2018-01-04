Pearl Jam Is In “Writing Mode” For Next Album, Says Jeff Ament

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has shared an update on the progress of the band’s long-awaited 11th studio album.

“We’ve sort of been in writing mode here in Seattle the last couple of months,” Ament tells action sports podcast The Powell Movement. “A typical day is getting together with anywhere from one to four other guys and making music.”

As for when we might hear that music, Ament doesn’t say. The new album will be Pearl Jam’s first since 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

Also during the podcast, Ament talks about his love of skateboarding, skiing, and building skate parks in his home state of Montana.

While we wait for potential new Pearl Jam music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring the world in 2018, including dates in South America and Europe.

