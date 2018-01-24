Pearl Jam WIIL ROCK Wrigley… Again!

Pearl Jam is set to return to Wrigley Field to play two shows in August, the band announced Wednesday.

The shows are 8/18 and 8/20, with tickets on sale, 2/21 at 10am.

Of course, there will be presales for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club. More from the Chicago Tribune,

Pearl Jam last played the Cubs ballpark in 2016. Footage from those two shows was used for the band’s documentary “Let’s Play Two,” which was released last year. Frontman Eddie Vedder, who spent part of his childhood in Evanston, is a diehard Cubs fan. Pearl Jam is not the only act set to return to Wrigley this year. Billy Joel is scheduled to perform for the fifth consecutive year — a Wrigley record — and Foo Fighters is slated to be back after performing at the ballpark in 2015. Def Leppard and Journey and Fall Out Boy also round out this year’s Wrigley lineup. Ten shows were held at the ballpark last year.

Have you been to a PJ show at Wrigley? How was that? Send some pictures if you can, stu@95wiilrock.com.