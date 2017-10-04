Pearl Jam Donates $10,000 To Suicide Prevention Organization

Following the suicides of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington earlier this year, Pearl Jam has announced a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Through the band’s Vitalogy Foundation, drummer Matt Cameron, who also played with Cornell in Soundgarden, is directing $10,000 to the organization.

“Many of us have lost people to suicide,” Pearl Jam says in a statement. “Our hearts go out in equal measure to those who leave the world this way, and to those who are left behind to miss them. If you have lost someone, it’s important to know that you are not alone. There is help and support available to you.”

Cornell died by suicide May 18 at age 52. Two months later, on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, Bennington took his own life on July 20. He was 41.

