Pearl Jam Covers Jane’s Addiction With Perry Farrell

Pearl Jam invited Perry Farrell on stage Saturday night during their headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil. The Lolla founder joined Eddie Vedder and company for a performance of the Jane’s Addiction track “Mountain Song.” Footage of the collaboration is steaming now on YouTube.

Also during the show, Vedder led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” in honor of Farrell, who turns 59 later this week.

The Lolla Brazil performance concludes Pearl Jam’s South American tour, which also saw the band collaborate with Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers during a show in Rio de Janeiro.

Pearl Jam will return to the U.S. this summer for a brief stadium tour, which kicks off August 8 in Seattle.

