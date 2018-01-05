Patriot Games

Anyone else loving the eruption in New England? To be honest, my hatred of the organization has waned over time, as has my affinity for football in general. I don’t have a problem with kneeling, I actually think it’s a lazy protest, but I’ve got two very young kids, so I don’t watch much of anything anymore other than Super Why and Daniel Tiger. I do have the little girl watching Pee Wee’s Playhouse, so we have common enjoyment at times

Before you read on about the Patriot problems, let me expound on the kneeling nonsense. If you have a problem with certain organizations or people in the county, name names. What police departments are problematic? Who runs those police departments? Who appoints the police chiefs? Who are the elected officials involved in police oversight? Protesters should meet with local leaders that actually can impact and make changes. Hold press conferences in those cities. Use post-game interviews to expound on your thoughts. Silently kneeling during the anthem doesn’t seem to speak to the specific problems being voiced by protesters. They have the right to do what they want, but the owners and fans have a right to react.

So back to spreading the news in New England…

THE PATRIOTS ARE in uncharted territory. They haven’t just won games and titles. They’ve won at an unprecedented rate and over an unprecedented span, which makes the feelings of entitlement creeping inside Gillette Stadium unprecedented as well. The Patriots, in the only statement anyone associated with the team would make on the record for this story, responded to specific questions by saying that there are “several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur,” though they declined to go into detail.

But according to interviews with more than a dozen New England staffers, executives, players and league sources with knowledge of the team’s inner workings, the three most powerful people in the franchise — Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft — have had serious disagreements. They differ on Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing. Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group.

Knowing how this organization works, this could provide the fuel to power them to ANOTHER championship. We inflated balls, ok, F you, we win. Got a story about how we hate each other, ok, F you, we win. On one level, I don't like the dirty pool Kraft and Co. seem to peddle in, but I do respect the ability to be contenders every year. Do you think the Patriots win it all this year? If not, who wins the Super Bowl?