Pantera’s Phil Anselmo Records Video Tribute For Vinnie Paul’s Memorial

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

On Sunday, a public memorial for the late Vinnie Paul was held at the Bomb Factory concert venue in Dallas. The two-hour service, which streamed live via Pantera‘s Facebook page, featured a video message from the drummer’s band mate in Pantera, Phil Anselmo, marking his first public comments since Paul’s death.

“Vince, I’ll always have love in my heart for you, man,” Anselmo said in the video. “Rest in peace.”

Immediately following Paul’s death, Anselmo posted a photo of a lone candle flickering in the dark. The two musicians had not been on speaking terms since Pantera broke up in 2003.

Several other artists recorded video messages for Anselmo, including Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron.

According to Dallas’ Star-Telegram, the stage inside the Bomb Factory featured Paul’s HELLYEAH drum kit, and was decorated with gifts and flowers sent by a number of musicians, including members of Megadeth, DisturbedAlice in ChainsAnthrax and SlayerOzzy and Sharon Osbourne also sent in a drum-shaped floral arrangement.

Paul died on June 22 at age 54. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.

