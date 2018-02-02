Ozzy Osbourne’s “World Detour” Reality Series With Son Jack Renewed For Third Season

Bill Rademaeker/A&E

All aboard another round of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. According to Deadline, the reality travel series starring Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack has been renewed for a third season.

The series, which originally premiered in 2016, stars Ozzy and Jack visiting different historical and unique sites around the U.S. Season two’s adventures included deep-sea fishing in Key West, Florida and dog sledding in Alaska. The first season featured the Black Sabbath frontman’s return to The Alamo after his infamous arrest for public intoxication at the landmark in 1982.

Season three of Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour will include eight episodes, and is tentatively scheduled to premiere in the summer on A&E.

Ozzy will be doing a lot of traveling himself over the next couple years, as the Prince of Darkness is embarking on a farewell tour starting this spring. The trek is expected to last into 2020.

