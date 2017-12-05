Ozzy Osbourne, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, STP & More Lined Up For 2018 Fort Rock Festival

ABC/Randy Holmes

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack will headline the 2018 Fort Rock festival, held April 28-29 in Sunrise, Florida.

The lineup also includes Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Bullet for My Valentine, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, and Hollywood Undead, among others.

For Ozzy, the Fort Rock performance will be part of his extensive farewell tour, which will stretch in 2020.

For the full Fort Rock lineup and ticket info, visit FortRockFestival.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.