Ozzy Osbourne Announces “Farewell” Tour

Mark Weiss

Ozzy Osbourne will put a cap on his five-decade career as rock’s premiere metal madman by launching a farewell tour that will last into 2020. But the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer is still keeping his options open.

“People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” says Ozzy in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

The tour kicks off May 5, 2018 in Mexico, and then heads to South America. Europe comes next, followed by a North American concert tour whose details will not be revealed until next year.

Ozzy’s band for the trek will include Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman.

5/5 — Mexico,TBA

5/8 — Santiago, Chile, TBA

5/11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA

5/13– São Paulo, Brazil, TBA

5/16 — Curitiba, Brazil, TBA

5/18 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA

5/20 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TBA

6/1 — Moscow, Russia, Olympiisky

6/3 — St. Petersburg, Russia, Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)

6/6 — Finland, TBA

6/8 — Solvesborg, Sweden, Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 — Donington, UK, Download Festival

6/13 — Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany

6/15 — Paris, France, Download Festival

6/17 — Italy, TBA

6/20 — Halden, Norway, Tons of Rock Festival

6/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Copenhell Festival

6/24 — Dessel, Belgium, Graspop Metal Meeting

6/26 — Krakow, Poland, Impact Festival

6/28 — Oberhausen, Germany, König-Pilsnet Arena

6/30 — Madrid, Spain, Download Festival

7/2 — Lisbon, Portugal, Meo Arena

