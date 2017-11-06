Ozzy Osbourne Announces “Farewell” Tour

Ozzy Osbourne will put a cap on his five-decade career as rock’s premiere metal madman by launching a farewell tour that will last into 2020. But the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer is still keeping his options open.
“People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” says Ozzy in a statement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”
The tour kicks off May 5, 2018 in Mexico, and then heads to South America. Europe comes next, followed by a North American concert tour whose details will not be revealed until next year.
Ozzy’s band for the trek will include Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman.
5/5 — Mexico,TBA
5/8 — Santiago, Chile, TBA
5/11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA
5/13– São Paulo, Brazil, TBA
5/16 — Curitiba, Brazil, TBA
5/18 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA
5/20 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TBA
6/1 — Moscow, Russia, Olympiisky
6/3 — St. Petersburg, Russia, Ice Palace (Ledovi Dvorets)
6/6 — Finland, TBA
6/8 — Solvesborg, Sweden, Sweden Rock Festival
6/10 — Donington, UK, Download Festival
6/13 — Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany
6/15 — Paris, France, Download Festival
6/17 — Italy, TBA
6/20 — Halden, Norway, Tons of Rock Festival
6/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Copenhell Festival
6/24 — Dessel, Belgium, Graspop Metal Meeting
6/26 — Krakow, Poland, Impact Festival
6/28 — Oberhausen, Germany, König-Pilsnet Arena
6/30 — Madrid, Spain, Download Festival
7/2 — Lisbon, Portugal, Meo Arena
