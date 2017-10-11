Out of Da Band

Hollywood Undead have announced that they’ve parted ways with longtime vocalist/percussionist Matty “Da Kurlzz” Busek.

There have been rumors, but it was confirmed yesterday via a statement from the band.

“Matty and Hollywood Undead have decided that we are parting ways amicably. Matty decided he would like to pursue his own interests and we are supportive of that. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Kurlzz had been with the band since its formation, appearing on all four of Hollywood Undead’s albums. The band’s newest disc, Five, is due Oct. 27. Da Kurlzz’ contributions to the disc, if any, are unclear at this time.

