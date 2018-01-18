Original Candlebox Lineup To Reunite For One-Night-Only Show

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The original Candlebox lineup is reuniting for a one-off show, which will take place July 21 at the Paramount Theatre in the band’s hometown of Seattle.

Alongside lead vocalist Kevin Martin, the original lineup consists of Peter Klett on guitar, Bardi Martin on bass and Scott Mercado on drums. During the show, Candlebox will be playing their entire 1993 self-titled debut album — which featured the hit singles “You” and “Far Behind” — in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Martin is the only original Candlebox member still in the band. Over the years, the lineup has included Godsmack‘s Shannon Larkin and original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen.

The current iteration of Candlebox released their latest album, Disappearing in Airports, in 2016.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.