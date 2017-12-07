OPINION: Which “Everything is Awesome” is Superior?

You see that picture? That was the moment I came in the studio and busted Tom and Emily trying to CUT ME OUT of our song with The Dayrollers!!

If you happened to be listening to the morning show last week, you may have heard our friends The Dayrollers come on for the world-wide debut of their “Everything is Awesome” morning show remix…

You may ALSO recall that last minute, EMILY tried to cut me out of the song!

We decided to perform both versions of the song (one with, and one without me) and let the people decide…

https://soundcloud.com/95-wiil-rock/everything-is-awesome-premiere

So there it is…DECIDE! Let me know if the comments which version is superior (here’s a hint, it’s the one with me on it)