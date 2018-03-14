Oh Hell No…

See, see, it’s a-a-Tur-Kief-en. It’s a-a chicken, wrapped up in a Tom Kief, wrapped up in a turkey.

The only time I’ve thought about eating a human was when I watched ‘Alive‘. The survivors of a plane crash had to sustain themselves and you put yourself in that situation. Unlike the members of that Uruguayan soccer team, I don’t think I could eat a person. Although, get me some Worcestershire and a nice hot flame and I’d probably change my mind.

A new story from the Daily Star goes into detail about the advancements in food growing technology and how some weirdos are looking forward to eating humans;

“Would you eat HUMAN MEAT? PEOPLE have been asked whether they would consider chowing down on human meat after science boffins starting growing flesh in a lab. Matti Wilks, of at the University of Queensland, Australia, conducted a study into how people feel about the issue. And unsurprisingly, only a tiny proportion of people would be prepared to eat lab-grown human, dog, cat or horse meat. She said: “I can’t imagine that people who don’t want to eat human meat now would suddenly feel motivated to eat human meat when produced via cellular agriculture.”

Tru dat Matti. If that Dawkins wants to believe in eating humans, let him believe!

A BBC reporter once tried to eat himself, here’s how that went…

Would you? Could you? Eat a human?

Would you? Could you? With a dash of cumin?

