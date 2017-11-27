Nothing More Scores First #1 With “Go To War”; Stone Temple Pilots Return To Chart

Alysse Gafkjen

Nothing More has won the “War” for the top of the chart.

The band has scored their first-ever #1 hit on any Billboard chart with “Go to War,” the lead single from their album The Stories We Tell Ourselves — it’s topped the publication’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. That makes the Texas band the third act of 2017 to score its first #1 on that chart: the others are Greta Van Fleet and Ghost.

Meanwhile, the Mainstream Rock Songs chart sees the return of Stone Temple Pilots, with their new lead singer, Jeff Gutt. The new lineup’s single, “Meadow,” has debuted at #39. It’s STP’s 28th entry overall on that chart.

