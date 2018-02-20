The Not-So Dope Show: Marilyn Manson Fans Angry After Reportedly “Horrible” Concert In New York

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Marilyn Manson‘s show in Huntington, New York Thursday night apparently did not go well. According to several reports from attendees, the famed shock rocker appeared “drugged, drunk or sick,” demanded that the crowd tell him they “love” him, and ended the show after only a few songs.

“[Manson] was too messed up and couldn’t perform,” one concertgoer told Newsday. “It was disappointing.”

“It was horrible,” another added. “He couldn’t even talk.”

Several fans have also taken to social media to demand refunds.

Manson is currently on tour in support of his new album, Heaven Upside Down. The Huntington show was originally scheduled for last fall but was postponed after the musician injured himself in a stage prop accident during a show in New York City.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.