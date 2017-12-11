The BIGGEST Northern Invasion EVER!!!! Who are you excited to see!?!?! Tickets on-sale now! #NorthernInvasion http://bit.ly/Invasion2018

Northern Invasion has announced the lineup for 2018! Listen this weekend to win tickets!

Tool and Avenged Sevenfold headline the festival, which takes place May 12 and 13 at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI

Also playing Northern Invasion in 2018 will be A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots, The Used, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Black Stone Cherry, Red Sun Rising, Andrew W.K., Atreyu, Anti-Flag, 10 Years, We Came As Romans, The Bronx, Dance Gavin Dance, Butcher Babies, Hawthorne Heights, New Years Day, Senses Fail, Stick to Your Guns, Miss May I, Like a Storm, The Fever 333, I See Stars, Wilson, Mutoid Man, Cane Hill, Black Foxxes, Counterfeit, The Blue Stones, Joyous Wolf, Spirit Animal, Stitched Up Heart and Big Story.

Northern Invasion general admission and VIP ticketing are available now. You can also find camping packages, layaway info, hotel packages and more . There will also be specially priced tickets for active military available through GovX while supplies last.