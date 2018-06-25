Nonpoint Announces New Album, “X”; Listen To Two Tracks Now

Spinefarm Records

Nonpoint will release a new album titled X on August 24. As a preview of the record, the Florida rockers have shared new songs, “Dodge Your Destiny” and “Chaos and Earthquakes,” both of which are available now for digital download.

“I can already tell it’s going to become a flagship record for us,” says lead vocalist Elias Soriano of X. “Watching people’s reactions when we play them the new music tells me that we have created something that is going to move crowds and may even redefine us. It’s the year of the X.”

X is the follow-up to 2016’s The Poison Red, which features the single “Generation Idiot.”

Here’s the X track list:

“Empty Batteries”

“Chaos and Earthquakes”

“Fix This”

“Crashing”

“Passive Aggressive”

“Dodge Your Destiny”

“Wheel Against Will”

“Milestone”

“Feel the Way I Feel”

“Position One”

