NOFX claim all US shows cancelled over controversial remarks

NOFX star Fat Mike claims that the band “has effectively been banned in” the U.S. following the outrage over remarks that he and Eric Melvin made about the victims of the 2017 country music festival shooting in 2017.

They quickly apologized after they faced backlash when the comments made headlines. Now Fat Mike says that the backlash has extended to their concert bookings, with all of their U.S. shows being canceled.

He shared the following comments, “F*** it! I’m not supposed to talk about it, but because of the comments we made in Las Vegas, every NOFX show has been cancelled in the US.”