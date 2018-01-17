Nirvana’s “Nevermind” Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The Recording Academy has announced the 2018 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees, and the list includes Nirvana‘s classic 1991 album Nevermind.

Each year, a Recording Academy committee chooses select works to be inducted in a “commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings.” A recording must be at least 25 years old to qualify.

In addition to Nevermind, the inductees include Jimi Hendrix‘s Band of Gypsys and Queen‘s A Night at the Opera, plus Aerosmith‘s hit “Dream On” and David Bowie‘s single “Space Oddity.”

With the 25 new inductees, the Grammy Hall of Fame now houses a total of 1.063 recordings.

“The Grammy Hall of Fame strives to embody the changing climate of music throughout these past decades, always acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which the Academy has become known,” says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social, and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog.”

