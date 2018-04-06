Nirvana Marks 24th Anniversary Of Kurt Cobain’s Death; Frances Bean Cobain Shares First Original Song

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kurt Cobain died 24 years ago yesterday, and his Nirvana band mates marked the anniversary with a sweet, simple message to their late friend.

“Dear Kurt — We miss you,” reads a message posted to Nirvana’s Twitter. The post is accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Cobain looking up while sitting in a backward-facing chair.

Along with Nirvana’s tribute, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt’s daughter with Courtney Love, shared a clip of her first original song in an Instagram post Wednesday night, seemingly tied to the anniversary of her father’s death.

The song includes lyrics such as “I think I saw you/when I was small” and “I think I found you/Jesus hangs in your place on the cross.”

Kurt Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994. He was 27.

