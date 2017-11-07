Nickelback Schedules Five-Show Las Vegas Residency

2011 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS® - THEATRE - The show broadcast live from the NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on ABC. (ABC/TIM OGIER) NICKELBACK

ABC/Tim Ogier

Nickelback has announced a five-show Las Vegas residency at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The shows take place February 23, 24 and 27, and March 2 and 3. Visit Nickelback.com for ticket info.

The Las Vegas shows will be Nickelback’s sole North American dates of 2018. The Canadian rockers plan to spend the rest of the year touring internationally in support of their album, Feed the Machine.

Nickelback spent this past summer touring the U.S. behind Feed the Machine. Their show at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks will air as an AXS TV special next Wednesday, November 15.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.